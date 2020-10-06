NORCROSS, Donald G. Sr. "Red" Age 79, of Salem, NH died at his home on Mon., Oct. 5th. Red grew up in NJ. He served in the Navy and was a Regional Safety Coordinator at Covanta Energy. He is survived by his wife Mary (Galvin) Norcross of Salem, NH; his seven children, Donald, Jr. of Salem, NH, David and wife Christine of Newton, NH, Mark and wife Marisol of Sanford, ME, John and wife Lorraine of Manchester, NH, Matthew and wife Stephanie of Salem, NH, Jeffrey and wife Heather of Derry, NH and Jennifer of Salem, NH; his two brothers, Frank and wife Connie and Wayne and wife Kathleen; nine grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 8th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. The Funeral Mass is Friday, Oct. 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Salem, NH. Burial is in Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial contributions in Donald's name to: St. Joseph Food Pantry, c/o Sts. Mary & Joseph Parish, 200 Lawrence Rd., Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family or read the entire obituary, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com View the online memorial for Donald G. Sr. "Red" NORCROSS