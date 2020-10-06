1/
DONALD G. "RED" NORCROSS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORCROSS, Donald G. Sr. "Red" Age 79, of Salem, NH died at his home on Mon., Oct. 5th. Red grew up in NJ. He served in the Navy and was a Regional Safety Coordinator at Covanta Energy. He is survived by his wife Mary (Galvin) Norcross of Salem, NH; his seven children, Donald, Jr. of Salem, NH, David and wife Christine of Newton, NH, Mark and wife Marisol of Sanford, ME, John and wife Lorraine of Manchester, NH, Matthew and wife Stephanie of Salem, NH, Jeffrey and wife Heather of Derry, NH and Jennifer of Salem, NH; his two brothers, Frank and wife Connie and Wayne and wife Kathleen; nine grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 8th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. The Funeral Mass is Friday, Oct. 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Salem, NH. Burial is in Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial contributions in Donald's name to: St. Joseph Food Pantry, c/o Sts. Mary & Joseph Parish, 200 Lawrence Rd., Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family or read the entire obituary, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

View the online memorial for Donald G. Sr. "Red" NORCROSS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
All our love and deepest sympathies during this difficult time. Our hearts are with this very special family now and always!
Anne Barrett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved