DONALD G. SMITH

DONALD G. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Donald G. Of Stoneham, April 2, 2020 at age 99. Beloved husband for 75 years of Ruth (Goodwin) Smith. Dear brother of the late Irving, Charles and Ida Muse. Loving uncle of Janet Logan, Martha Veloza, Donald Muse, Sandra Hamilton, Denise Ritchie and the late David Smith. Also survived by many loving great-grandnieces and nephews. US Army Veteran, WWII. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, all Services are private and a Celebration of Donald's Life will be held at a later date. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or

www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
