MARGOTTA, Donald George Of Boston, MA, beloved husband of Gisela (Raynor), unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in New Rochelle, NY on August 12, 1941, son of the late Canio and Loretta (Quinlan) Margotta. Donald, who had a lifelong passion for learning and trying new things, found his calling in academia where he could pursue his love of teaching, mentoring and researching. Before joining the world of higher education, Donald held several high-level management positions in the paper industry where he experienced the real-world impact of mergers and acquisitions. These experiences led him to obtain degrees from Rutgers University (MBA) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Ph.D. in Finance), after having graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology (B.S. and M.S.). After joining the faculty at Northeastern University, Donald became a recognized expert in the financial and legal aspects of mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate control issues. By serving as an expert witness in several high-profile corporate takeover court cases, he participated in the shaping of takeover legislation. In his passion for teaching and mentoring, Donald particularly enjoyed interacting with his students and colleagues. And, of course, he was always there when his extended family and friends needed him. He is most adored and loved. Along with his wife, Gisela, he leaves his sister-in-law, Cindi Margotta of Ellington, CT; his nieces, Marliese Shaw and her husband Michael of Tolland, CT, and Leslie Garabedian and her husband Tom of Tolland, CT; his nephew, Keith Margotta and his wife Donna Judge of Old Saybrook, CT; his mother-in-law, Margit Raynor of Greer, SC; and his brother-in-law, Michael Raynor and his wife Diane of Greer, SC, along with nephews, Grayson and David. He was predeceased by his brother, Ken Margotta, and niece, Connie Margotta. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 am at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA. Parking available at Hynes Auditorium/Pilgrim Parking Garage, 50 Dalton Street. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or, in honor of military families, to The Fisher House Foundation Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy., Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. An online guest register is available at donovanaufierofuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Donald George MARGOTTA Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019