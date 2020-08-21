|
|
McKILLOP, Donald Gerard Born February 25, 1945 in Medford, MA, died August 15, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL of complications from COVID 19. He was the son of the late Archibald Bernard and Alice Mary McKillop and grew up in Woburn, MA. He graduated from Boston College High School and achieved a BS and MBA from Northeastern University in Boston. Don is survived by his wife, Susan Griffith Davy of Sarasota; his sons Matthew McKillop and his wife Lauralee of Westwood, MA; by Patrick McKillop and his wife Alicia of Pembroke, MA; by his granddaughters Colleen, Elise, Rylie of Pembroke, by Ellie of Westwood; by his sisters Kathy McKillop of Woburn, MA, his twin Martha Carnes of Georgetown, TX, and Maureen Trodden of Melbourne, FL; by his stepchildren Elisabeth Fritz and Christopher Davy; by his stepgrandchildren: Emily, Matthew, and Andrew Fritz; Aidan, Cole, Chase and Noah Davy; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Your Traditions Funeral Home, SARASOTA, FL. For further details, visit yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com A virtual memorial celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date, to be determined.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020