DeWART, Donald H. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 84, May 13. Loving husband of Lucia "Lucy" (DeRienzo) DeWart, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Beloved father of Donald DeWart, Jr. & his companion Michelle Arkins of Salem, NH, Penny Morico & her husband Robert of Saugus, Laura DeWart of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Zackary & Jonathan DeWart, Erica DeWart, Nicholas Marchetti, Daniel LaFace & Donald. Great-grandfather of Jonathan & the late Arianna. Brother of the late Robert, Bernard, Mary, Theresa, Joan & his twin sister, Agatha. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to East Boston Central Catholic School, 69 London St., East Boston, MA 02128. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019