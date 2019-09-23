Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Home
649 High St.
WESTWOOD, MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SCHAUERTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD H. SCHAUERTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD H. SCHAUERTE Obituary
SCHAUERTE, Donald H. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, Sep 16. Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Savioli), and dear brother of David R. Schauerte, and his wife Donna, of Sharon, and the late George A. Schauerte. Visitation Thursday 9 - 10 am at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD, followed by interment with military honors at the National Cemetery at Bourne at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Donald H. SCHAUERTE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now