SCHAUERTE, Donald H. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, Sep 16. Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Savioli), and dear brother of David R. Schauerte, and his wife Donna, of Sharon, and the late George A. Schauerte. Visitation Thursday 9 - 10 am at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD, followed by interment with military honors at the National Cemetery at Bourne at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019