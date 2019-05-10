Boston Globe Obituaries
BONITA, Donald J. Of Saugus, age 85, May 8. Loving husband of Elinore (Stanley) Bonita, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage. She was also his devoted caretaker for the past 3 years. Beloved father of Richard DeSito and his wife Sharon of NH, John Phelan of NH, Scott Phelan and his wife Tricia of Saugus, Karen Phelan of NH, Janet Jones of FL, Elaine Tilley and her husband Robert of FL, Debbie Kelly and her husband Danny of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Rose David of NH & Kay Ciampi of Revere. U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Services were private at the request of the family. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, SAUGUS. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to the Saugus Veteran Relief Fund, c/o Veteran Services Office, 298 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
