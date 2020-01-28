Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD CADDIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD J. CADDIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD J. CADDIGAN Obituary
CADDIGAN, Donald J. Of Brockton, formerly of Canton, passed away January 24th. Beloved son of Phyllis Viola (Russell) of Brockton. Brother of Robert Caddigan and his wife Catherine of Randolph and Dennis Caddigan and his wife Robin of Golden, CO. Longtime loving companion of Ginger Molignano of Stoughton. Uncle of Spencer, Connor, April and Nicholas Caddigan. Nephew of Don Russell of Bellingham. Also survived by many cousins and his extended Molignano and Govatsos families. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St. Canton, Saturday, February 15th at 10 am. Burial private. Proud Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era where he served on the USS Midway. Donations may be made in his memory to the Compassionate Care ALS, 752 W. Falmouth Hwy., Falmouth, MA 02540. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -