CADDIGAN, Donald J. Of Brockton, formerly of Canton, passed away January 24th. Beloved son of Phyllis Viola (Russell) of Brockton. Brother of Robert Caddigan and his wife Catherine of Randolph and Dennis Caddigan and his wife Robin of Golden, CO. Longtime loving companion of Ginger Molignano of Stoughton. Uncle of Spencer, Connor, April and Nicholas Caddigan. Nephew of Don Russell of Bellingham. Also survived by many cousins and his extended Molignano and Govatsos families. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St. Canton, Saturday, February 15th at 10 am. Burial private. Proud Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era where he served on the USS Midway. Donations may be made in his memory to the Compassionate Care ALS, 752 W. Falmouth Hwy., Falmouth, MA 02540. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020