CLEARY, Donald J. Age 96, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Cecilia F. (McCarthy) Cleary, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage until her passing in August, 2017. Born in Cambridge, he was a son of the late James and Grace Cleary. Donald proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Air Corps during World War II from January 31, 1943 to December 7, 1945, where he served as a radio operator and mechanic. Donald courageously fought in the Battles of Rhineland and Ardennes. He played hockey for the Boston University Terriers, and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Boston University in 1949. Donald enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, Cecilia. He enjoyed sailing, and was a member of the Cottage Park and Hyannis Yacht Clubs. Donald is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Brian Cleary and his wife Jody, Dennise Piemonte and her husband Paul, Maura Mailloux, and Christopher Cleary and his wife Marcia; as well as his grandchildren, Ryan Cleary and his wife Alicia, Kirsten Cleary, Jason and Patrick Gabriel, Joseph Piemonte, and Chelsea and Sean Cleary. In addition to his wife, Donald was predeceased by his two siblings, Paul Cleary and Barbara Travers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com Visiting Hours: Wednesday, January 8th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, HYANNIS. A Funeral Mass will directly follow at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, Hyannis. Burial will be held privately.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020