COREY, Donald J. Age 83, of Boston and Osterville, MA, died peacefully Sunday, October 11th, 2020. He leaves his wife of 56 years Marcia (Marty) Bonaccorso Corey. Donald is survived by his four children, Donald, Jr. of Duxbury, MA, Robin Corey of Mill Valley, CA, Christine Elder and her husband James of Newton, MA, and John and his husband Miguel Rosales of Boston, MA, and six grandchildren: Isabella, Natalie, Benjamin, Ava, Lauren, and Samuel. He also leaves his sister Joan Canzano, his brother John Corey, Jr. and the late Joseph Corey. Donald was born in Boston on July 6th, 1937 to the late John and Mary Corey. He was raised in Milton, MA. He attended St. Sebastian's Country Day School and then Bentley College. Upon graduation, he joined Blanchards, the family retail and wholesale liquor business. As a member of the 102 Tactical Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Donald was actived during the Berlin Wall Crisis and served overseas. Upon his return, he met and married Marcia and together they built a successful and innovative retail liquor business. They shared the same office for over fifty years. Highly respected, considered an industry leader, Donald long served on many boards, committees and philanthropic organizations. As his father before him, Donald also was on the Advisory Board of the Don Orione Home for the Aged in East Boston. In 2001, he was voted Knights of Columbus, Don Orione Man Of The Year, and awarded "Donald Corey Day," a proclamation from the City of Boston on October 12th, 2001. Donald's greatest joys involved his family, friends, and boats, especially on Nantucket Sound. In later years his passion turned to golf. He and Marty enjoyed many days together at the Oyster Harbors Golf Club in Osterville and the Naples Grande Golf Club in Naples, FL. Donald always had a smile, enjoyed the company of others and loved his family. He will be missed by many. Due to safety regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donald's memory to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
