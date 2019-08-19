|
|
GALLAGHER, Donald J. Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, August 18th. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Marruzzi) Gallagher. Devoted father of Donald Gallagher, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Hopkinton, Heather DiPlacido and her husband Michael of Stoneham. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Michael, Marissa, Karen, Jenny, and Amanda. Dear brother of the late John Gallagher. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, Aug. 21st, at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development/Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019