GAUTREA, Donald J. Of Melrose, August 23, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of Margaret A. (Ryle) Gautreau. Loving father of Ann Ferzoco & Robert of Plymouth, Paulette Sullivan & John of Plymouth, Maria Mallett & Mark of NJ, John Gautreau & Becky of PA, and Donald J. Gautreau Jr. & Melanie of Wisconsin. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Anthony & Tessa, Laura and Mary Ferzoco, Kathleen, John, Annie and Julia Mallett, Mary, Sarah, Samuel and Jennifer Gautreau & Nicholas and Andrew Gautreau. Brother of the late Mary Aaron. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning, August 29th, at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. US Marine Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to Boston English High School, attention Athletic Department, 144 Mcbride St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit. gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019