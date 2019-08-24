Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
DONALD J. GAUTREAU


1935 - 2019
GAUTREAU, Donald J. Of Melrose, August 23, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of Margaret A. (Ryle) Gautreau. Loving father of Ann Ferzoco & Robert of Plymouth, Paulette Sullivan & John of Plymouth, Maria Mallett & Mark of NJ, John Gautreau & Becky of PA, and Donald J. Gautreau Jr. & Melanie of Wisconsin. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Anthony & Tessa, Laura and Mary Ferzoco, Kathleen, John, Annie and Julia Mallett, Mary, Sarah, Samuel and Jennifer Gautreau & Nicholas and Andrew Gautreau. Brother of the late Mary Aaron. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning, August 29th, at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. US Marine Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to Boston English High School, attention Athletic Department, 144 Mcbride St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit. gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
