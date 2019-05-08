|
LEGEE, Donald J. Age 85, passed away in Attleboro on May 6, 2019. Donald was originally from Brighton and was a longtime companion of the late Shirley Gilraine. Donald is survived by his son Joseph of Jamaica Plain and Joesph's mother, Helen. He is also survived by Shirley's daughter, Kelly Annantuonio and her significant other, David Krozy, and her children, Christopher and Alexandra, along with Shirley's son, Glen Gilraine, and his wife Joy and their children Amara, Monica, Isiah, Gerald, Glen, Peter and Benjamin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th, in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, from 10:00AM – 12:00 noon. Interment will be private. Late Navy Veteran Korean War. Late owner of Donald Legee Plumbing, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House, c/o Jennifer DeLuca, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA. 02071 or www.fisherhouseboston.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019