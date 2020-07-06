Boston Globe Obituaries
LYONS, Donald J. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Woburn and Medford, July 5th. Devoted husband of Bert Lyons for 58 years. Cherished father of Michael Lyons, his wife, Mary, of NC and Jeffrey Lyons, his wife, Tara, of Bedford. Devoted grandfather of Kate, Matthew, and Kiera. Loving brother of William, Jr., Alberta Cain, and the late Roberta Barry. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 10 a.m. in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling hours for Mr. Lyons on Wednesday, July 8th at the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, and will proceed as follows; 3-4 PM for those who are sixty-five and over, and/ or presently experiencing personal health and/or physical concerns and 4-6 P.M. for the general public. Please, enter though the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn throughout your time on the premises for your safety and ours, along with adhering to safe distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Thursday, July 9th at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made in Donald's memory to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
