MURPHY, Donald J. Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, died June 2, 2020.
Born in Roxbury, Don has lived in Braintree for 45 years. He was a longtime employee of First National Bank of Boston. An avid sports fan, Don proudly served his country with the United States Army, and was also a faithful communicant at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Coleman) Murphy. Loving father of Maureen K. Murphy of Easton and Beth K. Hogan and her husband, Glenn, of Braintree. Cherished grandfather to Justin P. Murphy of Braintree. Brother of Paul A. Murphy and his wife, Helen, of Dorchester and the late Marion, Helen, Edward, and Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don's Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing on Tuesday, at 11 AM. For those who are unable to attend the Funeral Mass in person, the Mass will be live streamed. You will find the link on our website, www.shstm.org Each church has limited seating. State guidelines require safe distancing and the wearing of face coverings by everyone. If you plan on attending, we encourage you to register at www.Eventbrite.com You may do so from the link on website, www.shstm.org or call the church office at 781-337-6333. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please call 781-335-0045 or visit www.keohane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020