ONEIL , Donald J. Sr. Lifelong resident of Dedham, MA, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Francis M. ONeil, and Gertrude E. ONeil. He was the brother of the late Paul ONeil, Kenneth ONeil, G. Lorraine Henry, and Joan ONeil. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy L. (Masciarelli) ONeil, six children, Donna Rando and her husband Joe of Dedham, Debbie Smith and her husband Robert of Dedham, Diane Iadonisi and her husband Robert of E. Sandwich, Denice Higley and her husband Raymond of Dedham, Doreen Lessard and her husband Jack of E. Sandwich, Donald ONeil, Jr. and his partner Robert OKeefe of Winchendon, also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was a salesman of duplicating machines for the AB Dick company for many years and a retiree from the Newton School department, where he worked in the production center, handing all the copying for the school system. He was a lover of family and nothing meant more to him than spending time with them. He felt this was his greatest accomplishment in life. He loved to travel whether it be to Cape Cod, or his vacation home on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, NH, where he and his wife have spent 50 years of vacationing and relaxing. Don was also a Veteran of the US Army. He was a lover of sports, whether it be the Red Sox, Patriots or Bruins, following them with a passion. He was inducted into the Dedham High School Athletic Hall of fame in 2014 for his outstanding athleticism in football, baseball and hockey at Dedham High, where he graduated in 1948. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-8pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019