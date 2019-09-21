|
ROBINSON, Donald J. Of Westwood, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 91 years of age. Devoted son of the late David & Minnie (Provizer) Robinson. Beloved husband of the late Leatrice (Atkins) Robinson. Loving father of Matthew Robinson of Framingham, Joseph Robinson & his wife Gertraud of Silver Spring, MD and Andrew Robinson & his wife Meriam of E. Taunton. Cherished grandfather of Rachel & Russell. Dear brother of the late Helen Romer & her late husband Bernard Romer. Services at Temple Beth David, 7 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood on Monday, September 23, at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at Temple Beth David Monday evening at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019