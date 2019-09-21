Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD J. ROBINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD J. ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Donald J. Of Westwood, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 91 years of age. Devoted son of the late David & Minnie (Provizer) Robinson. Beloved husband of the late Leatrice (Atkins) Robinson. Loving father of Matthew Robinson of Framingham, Joseph Robinson & his wife Gertraud of Silver Spring, MD and Andrew Robinson & his wife Meriam of E. Taunton. Cherished grandfather of Rachel & Russell. Dear brother of the late Helen Romer & her late husband Bernard Romer. Services at Temple Beth David, 7 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood on Monday, September 23, at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at Temple Beth David Monday evening at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now