DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
Mount Auburn Cemetery.
SCIOLY, Donald J. Of Billerica, formerly of Lexington, passed away on July 9th. Beloved husband of Nancy P. Scioly (Smith). Loving father of Donna Hook and her husband Frank of Waltham, Patricia Churchill of Billerica, Kathleen Carberry of Jamaica Plain, Linda Farrell and her husband Christopher of Westwood and James Baker of Salem. Survived by eight adoring grandchildren and 2 cherished great-grandchildren. Brother of Anne Marie Shimansky and her late husband James. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Ines "Dee" Scioly (Ciampa). Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Tuesday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and to a Graveside Burial Service to follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Donald to Lahey Health at Home, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
