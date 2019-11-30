Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
DONALD J. SEYMOUR
SEYMOUR, Donald J. Of Franklin, November 29. Beloved husband of Ann E. (Thibeault) Seymour. Father of Patricia Seymour and her husband Allan Newell of Cumberland, RI, Donald B. Seymour and his wife Pamela (Iovanni) Seymour of Franklin, and Cheryl Kilcoyne and her husband Kevin of Upton. Brother of Elizabeth Nelson of Londonderry, NH and the late Kenneth Seymour and Jean Patterson.

Grandfather of Donald B. Seymour, Jr. Benjamin Seymour, Alexander Seymour, Samantha Kilcoyne and Katie Kilcoyne. Also survived by his niece, Jackie Seymour Pritchard of Santa Clara, CA, and his nephews, Kenneth Seymour, Jr., of Citrus Heights, CA, Keith Nelson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Gregory Nelson of West Boylston, MA. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday , December 4, in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, FRANKLIN, at Noon. Relatives and friends invited, Calling Hours Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Assoication,

http://act.alz.org/site/Donation Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginelyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
