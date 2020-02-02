Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
DONALD J. WALSH


1935 - 2020
DONALD J. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Donald J. Of South Boston, formerly of Roxbury and Medford. August 16, 1935-February 1, 2020. Died peacefully after a brief illness. Partner of over 30 years to his beloved wife, Betty Connolly, whom he married in 2012. Retired longshoreman Local 805. He always said longshoring was the best job on earth. Son of the late James Walsh and Mary Aloysius. Brother of Paul Walsh of Medford, Carol and Nick Barretto of Medford. Lovingly remembered by Eamon and Elizabeth Connolly, Stacy and Conrad Bailey, Kara Connolly, Carolyn Connolly and all Connolly grandchildren, especially Shea and MacLean Farricy, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Walsh may be made to Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072 (www.svdpboston.com).
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
