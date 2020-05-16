Home

WHITMAN, Donald J. Of Readville, passed peacefully on May 16, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Alice (Foster) of 58 years. Son of the late Joseph and Alice (Galvin) Whitman. Devoted father of Gary Whitman of Norton, Jeff Whitman and his wife Marsha of Mansfield, and Steven Whitman and his wife Kimberly of Mansfield. Cherished brother of Marsha Kintz of Plymouth and Linda DeWitt of Maryland. Loving "Grampa" of Jacquelyn, Erin, Keighan, Danielle, Alison, Ryan, Caitlin, and Lauren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. At the moment all Services will be private at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps, 47 Fairmount Ave., Hyde Park, MA 02136. For online guestbook please visit:

www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
