COMER, Donald James Of Hyde Park and Canton, passed from complications of Covid-19 on April 20 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Rafuse) Comer. Devoted father of Katherine Holliday and her husband Alexander of Brookline and Daniel Comer and his wife Molly of Easton. Loving "Papa" of Kaitlyn, Danny, Jr., and Sabrina. Also survived by many relatives and friends. At the moment, all Services will be private at the family's request. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020