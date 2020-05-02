|
EVANS, Donald John Recently of Westwood, MA and formerly of Cohasset, MA, died at his residence on April 17, 2020. He was 94. The cause of death was aspiration pneumonia. He was a partner for many years at the law firm of Goodwin Proctor & Hoar (now Goodwin) in Boston until his retirement in 1996, and then served until 2003 as the General Counsel and First Deputy Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. His wife of 58 years, Sheila Sweeney Evans, died in 2012. He contributed to, and participated in, many philanthropic, civic and club activities. He was Chair of the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association, President of Union Club in Boston, Commodore of Cohasset Yacht Club, a trustee or director of several non-profits including The Boston Ballet and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts High Technology Council, a member of Old Goats in Cohasset, and a consistent volunteer at Father Bill's Place, a homeless shelter in Quincy, MA. He was also a director for many years of UniFirst Corporation. He loved singing, and for several years was an enthusiastic member of the Apollo Club, a men's chorus in Boston founded in 1871; more recently he sang with a choir at Fox Hill Village. He is survived by his sister, Susan C. Breda of Nashua, NH, his children Daniel S. Evans and Elizabeth E. Bodner of Cohasset, MA, and Martha E. Morris of Ridgefield, CT, nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. Anthony's in Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Father Bill's Place in Quincy, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020