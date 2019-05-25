THOMPSON, Donald Jolley Of Boston (Jamaica Plain), formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Lincoln, MA. Born in Winchester, MA, Don died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Sherrill House having celebrated his 91st birthday on May 17th. He is survived by his devoted brother, William Foss Thompson & sister-in-law, Juliana Wilson Thompson of Boston; devoted nephew Donald Jolley Thompson (Cambridge, MA) & nieces Alexandra Hart Thompson (Toronto, Canada), Margaret Balfour Thompson (Manchester, MA) as well as cousins Susan Foss Hickey (Portland, OR), Lynn Hickey Knight (Sanford, North Carolina) & Ann Rowland Hickey Greenhalgh (London, England). Predeceased by his parents William L. Thompson and Mildred Foss Thompson. A graduate of Winchester High School (1945), (Buckingham) Browne & Nichols (Post Graduate 1946), attended Kenyon College (2 years), graduated from Babson College (1951). A United States Air Force (1951-1954) veteran, Don was a First Lieutenant, serving as hospital administrator in Suwon, Korea during the Korean Conflict. Worked at Thompson Water Cooler (1954-1962), Houghton Mifflin Co. (1962-1966) and was the Trust Operations Officer at Cambridge Trust Co. (1966-1984). While at Cambridge Trust, Don, proficient in computers when few others were, designed a computer system which revolutionized trust record keeping and was used by other similar trust banks. Upon retirement in 1984 from Cambridge Trust, he moved to Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He moved back to Boston in June, 2017. Don was devoted to his immediate and extended family, showering them with love and devotion, including his wry sense of humor. His friendship was a wonderful gift shared with all who came into his presence. He was especially devoted to his German Shepherds and other dogs. Don gave of his time, talent and treasure serving many years as a member of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer of Sherrill House when it opened its doors in 1970. He is a longtime member of Trinity Church, Copley Square and member of Duke University Chapel, Durham, North Carolina. Don's family is very grateful for the wonderful care provided by the nurses, aides and staff during his last months while a resident at Sherrill House. Don was especially appreciative for the love and care shared by Sarah Borgeson and Pattyanne Lyons of the Sherrill House staff. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Church, Copley Square in the early fall, date and time to be announced. Interment of his ashes will be in the family plot in Lincoln, MA. Gifts in his memory may be made to Sherrill House, 135 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02135 or Trinity Church in the City of Boston, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington Street, BROOKLINE, MA 02445. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019