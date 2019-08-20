Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Church
Copley Square Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD JOLLEY THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD JOLLEY THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Donald Jolley Of Boston (Jamaica Plain), formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Lincoln, MA. Don died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Sherrill House. He is survived by his devoted brother, William Foss Thompson & sister-in-law, Juliana Wilson Thompson of Boston, as well as his nephew and nieces and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held in Trinity Church, Copley Square Boston, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now