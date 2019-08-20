|
|
THOMPSON, Donald Jolley Of Boston (Jamaica Plain), formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Lincoln, MA. Don died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Sherrill House. He is survived by his devoted brother, William Foss Thompson & sister-in-law, Juliana Wilson Thompson of Boston, as well as his nephew and nieces and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held in Trinity Church, Copley Square Boston, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019