DONALD JOSEPH CULLINANE


1937 - 2020
DONALD JOSEPH CULLINANE Obituary
CULLINANE, Donald Joseph Age 82, died at Maine Veterans' Home of Bangor on February 24, 2020, where he received compassionate care. He was born in Stoneham, MA in November 11, 1937.

He was the devoted son of the late Helen M. Cullinane of Lexington, MA. Don graduated from Medford High School with the class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962 earning recognition as a distinguished marksman. He retired from Verizon. In his retirement, Don enjoyed his organic vegetable garden. Don was a man who worked hard, played fair, and was always kind.

He is survived by his wife, Claire E. (Broce) Cullinane.

A celebration of life is planned for the full moon of August. Those who wish to remember Don in a special way may make gifts in his memory to your local pet shelter or friendsofacadia.org P.O. Box 45, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
