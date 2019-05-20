Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main Street
Milford , MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main Street
Milford , MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
Medway Road
Milford, MA
View Map
Resources
REV. DONALD JOSEPH HIGGINS C.S.S.

REV. DONALD JOSEPH HIGGINS C.S.S. Obituary
HIGGINS, Rev. Donald Joseph C.S.S. Of Waltham. May 18, 2019. Son of the late Joseph F. and Margaret (Wilson) Higgins. Brother of Joseph G. Higgins of St. George, UT, Robert E. Higgins of Elizabeth, CO, and Michael J. Cuozzo of Indian Orchard, MA, Mrs. Carol A. Toupence of Enfield, CT, Mrs. Margaret Boudreau of Heath, MA, and Linda Amrhein of Plymouth, MA. Father Don also leaves several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Father Higgins will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford, MA on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. A Calling Hour will precede the Funeral Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Following Mass Father Higgins will be interred at the Stigmatine plot, which is part of Sacred Heart Cemetery, Medway Road (Rte. 109), Milford, MA. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
