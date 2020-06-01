|
CORRIGAN, Donald L. Formerly of Canton, of Stoughton and Stuart, FL, passed away May 18th. Beloved husband of Marie L. (Kindelan). Father of Michael W. Corrigan and his wife Bonnie of Whitman, John F. Corrigan and his companion Carmen Bastis of Middleboro, and Colette M. Corrigan and her husband Michael Bourikas of Bridgewater. Brother of Patricia Downey of Melrose, Elizabeth Dearing of Wilmington, and the late Robert and Lewis Corrigan. Lovingly known as "Bips" by his 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Tuesday, June 9th, at 11 am. Burial to follow at Canton Corner Cemetery. Veteran United States Navy. Donations may be made in his memory to St. John School Foundation, Box 604, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020