DAMON, Donald L. Age 85, of Deerfield, NH, originally of Hyde Park, October 17, 2019, from a brief illness at Lowell General Hospital with family by his side. Donald leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie Damon. Brothers David Leeman of Virginia and the late William Damon. Loving and caring father to Donald, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Billerica, Robert and his wife Karen of Fitchburg, daughter Donna Paris and her husband John of Pepperell, and the late Mark Damon. Also many grandchildren, Justin and Shannen Damon, Andrew Damon, Robert Paris and John Damon. Retired Boston Firefighter & Retired Sergeant U.S. Army National Guard. Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5-8 PM. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Parish, worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA. Kindly meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Fire Department's Death and Welfare Fund, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124. For more info, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019