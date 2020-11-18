ESSMAN, Donald L. Age 91, longtime resident of Concord, died peacefully on November 17, 2020. He has been reunited with his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia "Ginny" (Hall) Essman, who preceded him in death on October 26, 2020. A graduate of Northeastern University, Don served as the former Business Manager and Treasurer for Minuteman Technical Institute in Lexington. A devoted family man, Don will be profoundly missed by his children, Donald Essman, Jr. and his husband Michael Bendzela of Standish, ME, Mark Essman and his wife Talliane of Crozet, VA, Stephen Essman and his wife Ann of Littleton, MA, and Brian Essman and his wife Ellen of Wilton, CT, six grandchildren, Brian James, Michael, William, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Garrett, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mildred Bent. Don's immediate family will gather for a private Funeral Mass in Holy Family Parish, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where he will join his wife in eternal rest. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 www.thehome.org
