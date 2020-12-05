STULL, Donald L. Of Milton, passed away at his home on November 28th. Beloved father of Cydney L. Garrido and her husband Alex of Melbourne, FL, Robert B. Stull of Milton, and Gia V. Stull of Allston. Grandfather of Alexandra Rush of IL and Kyle Gens of Great Neck, Long Island, NY. Brother of Virginia Stull of Dayton, OH, the late Robert J. Stull of Columbus, OH and the late Gladys "Tiny" Stull of Columbus, OH. Brother-in-law of Bettye Stull of Columbus, OH. He was predeceased by his mother Ruth Callahan Stull and his father Robert Stull of Mississippi, and longtime companion Janet Kendrick of Roxbury, MA. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Donations and memorial contributions may be made, in his memory, to the charity of your choice
