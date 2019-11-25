|
LIPSITZ, Donald "Donny" Of Boston, formerly of Revere on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helene (Oatts) Lipsitz. Loving son of the late Max and Rose (Rosenthal) Lipsitz. Dear brother of Dennis Lipsitz and his wife Deanna and the late Suzanne Lipsitz. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA on Friday, November 29th at 1PM. Interment in Greenview Cemetery, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donny's memory may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019