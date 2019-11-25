Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD LIPSITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD "DONNY" LIPSITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD "DONNY" LIPSITZ Obituary
LIPSITZ, Donald "Donny" Of Boston, formerly of Revere on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helene (Oatts) Lipsitz. Loving son of the late Max and Rose (Rosenthal) Lipsitz. Dear brother of Dennis Lipsitz and his wife Deanna and the late Suzanne Lipsitz. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA on Friday, November 29th at 1PM. Interment in Greenview Cemetery, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donny's memory may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -