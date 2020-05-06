|
|
LEAVITT, Donald M. Age 91, of Southborough, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Dando) Leavitt, the devoted father of Timothy Leavitt of Northborough, Molly Leavitt of Southborough, John Leavitt and his wife Andrea of Pittsburgh, PA, Daphne Phalon and her husband, Bill of Southborough, loved brother of Mavis Wylie of Washington, D.C., adored grandfather of Christopher Leavitt and his wife, Marissa, Katelyn and Stephanie Kalinowski, Thomas and Harry Leavitt, Danielle and Amanda Phalon, and loving great-grandfather of Bria and Mila Leavitt. Funeral Services and Burial will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to go to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020