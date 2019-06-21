Resources More Obituaries for DONALD SMALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DONALD M. SMALL

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SMALL, Donald M. Donald MacFarland Small (1931-2019) Donald MacFarland Small, BA, MA (Oxon), MD of Quincy, Massachusetts, died on Friday, January 25, at the family home in California. He was 87. Dr. Small, former Professor and Chair, Boston University Medical School, Department of Physiology & Biophysics, served a long and distinguished 57-year career at BUSM. He founded the Biophysics Institute that evolved into the Department of Biophysics and served as its Chair from 1988 to 2000. He guided its merger with the Department of Physiology in 2000, and served as Chair of Physiology & Biophysics until 2006, when he passed the role to Dr. David Atkinson. After completing a residency in internal medicine, Dr. Small trained as a physical chemist with expertise in the study of bulk and surface properties of lipids. For more than 40 years, he and his colleagues studied the physical biochemistry of bile, lipoproteins and atherosclerotic lesions, and throughout this period had more than 300 publications. In 1968 he published with his colleague Dr. William H. Admirand several major papers on gallstones including "The physico-chemical basis of cholesterol gallstone formation in man" in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, and "Solubility of bile salts" in Nature, which led to important breakthroughs in gallstone dissolution and non-surgical treatments for gallstone disease. In 1974, he published, together with his colleague Dr. G. Graham Shipley, a seminal paper in Science on the physical-chemical basis of lipid deposition in atherosclerosis. In 1986 he published "The Physical Chemistry of Lipids, from Alkanes to Phospholipids," a highly acclaimed 672-page resource. Dr. Small led an NIH-funded Program Project Grant "Structural and Cell Biology in Cardiovascular Systems" and together with his colleagues in the department received $51.7 million in grant funding during his career. Dr. Small graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College with a BA, and was a Marshall Scholar to Magdalen College receiving an MA (Oxon) at Oxford University, UK. He received his MD degree from UCLA and completed a fellowship in biophysics with special training and work in the physical chemistry of lipids under the renowned Professor D.G. Dervichian at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, where along with Dr. Dervichian and M. Bourges, from 1966 to 1967, he published articles on lipid research in the Journal of Molecular Crystals and Liquid Crystals, in Biochimica et Biophysica Acta (BBA) and in Nature magazine. Among his many honors, he was selected by the in 1986 to deliver the George Lyman Duff Memorial Lecture on his extensive work on the physical-biochemistry of atherosclerotic lesions and served as Chairman of the Council on Atherosclerosis of the , 1992-1994, and Vice Chairman for several decades. He also received the first Distinguished Achievement Award of the Alumni of UCLA Medical School in 1988; the Eppinger Prize from the 4th International Congress on Liver Diseases in 1976; and the Annual Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Gastroenterological Association in 1972. He served on numerous committees at Boston University, the BU School of Medicine, and local and national societies and editorial boards, in addition to a variety of advisory board roles at the National Institutes of Health. He was committed to teaching and training the next generation of physician scientists, having mentored over 45 MD/PhD postdoctoral fellows and served on more than 40 PhD dissertation committees. Dr. Small's passion for science was boundless and knew no end. He worked right up until his retirement at the end of 2018, publishing his final scientific paper, an international collaboration documenting new work and discoveries that perilipin proteins associate with lipid droplets in a hierarchical manner, on January 16, 2019, in Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC), American Society for Cell Biology, just 9 days before he passed away. An avid sportsman and nature-lover, Dr. Small skied until the age of 86 and was a surfer in his youth and a life guard at San Clemente State Park in California. He enjoyed outdoor activities including fly fishing, hiking and camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He navigated the Grand Canyon of the Colorado River several times including in a kayak. He loved the Southwest and worked on the Navajo Reservation. He was an extensive traveler and had a broad knowledge of the world with a variety of interests including history, geology, art and music. A recognized gastronome and wine connoisseur, he became a passionate cook in his later years and in 1991 published with Cheryl Oliva and Anna M. Tercyak "Chemistry in the kitchen: Making ground meat more healthful" in The New England Journal of Medicine, outlining a technique that enabled saturated fats and cholesterol to be removed from meat without losing its flavor that led to a US patent award for the technology to Boston University. He had an insatiable curiosity for how everything in the world worked, a brilliant mind and strong political views. While concern over the lack of adequate funding for pure scientific research was present throughout his entire career, in later years, he grew extremely concerned about global warming, nuclear contamination and the increasing role of corporate influence on America's health care system including medical research. Donald MacFarland Small was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1931, to Willard Stanton Small, MD, and Grace MacFarland Small but was raised in Southern California. Dr. Small married his first wife Elisabeth C. Small, MD (nee Chan) in 1957 while they were in Oxford, UK. Their first son Geoffrey was born in 1959 in Los Angeles, and their second son Philip was born in 1964 while in Paris, France. Elisabeth passed away in 2013. Dr. Small was married to his second wife Kathryn Dame (nee Brown) from 1986 to 2000, and they celebrated the birth of their son Samuel in 1991. Dr. Small is survived by his sons Geoffrey (Diana) Small, Philip (Nina) Small and Samuel Small; grandchildren Hugo and Lily Small, Riley and Elmo Small; ex-wife Kathryn (Douglas) Dame; sisters Jane Small, Mews Small and Emilie (Michael Segal) Small, and niece Rebecca (George) Yaghmour. Memorials by invitation only will be held in Boston on July 20 and in Los Angeles on July 27, 2019. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019