DONALD MARK FELT


1952 - 2020
DONALD MARK FELT Obituary
FELT, Donald Mark Passed on to God on April 15th. Mark was born on March 14, 1952 in Cambridge, the son of Donald Murray Felt and Bernice Charlotta Felt (nee Wiltberger). He was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and worked as a senior scientist focused on solid state physics, with a particular enthusiasm for sapphires. After living on the North Shore of Boston for many years, Mark's final chapter of life was in Boston, where he was an active member of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. He is predeceased by his son Colin Felt, and survived by his daughter, Caroline Watson-Felt, of Salem. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Cathedral at a date in the future. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
