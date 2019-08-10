|
|
MARTINI, Donald Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. Cherished son of the late Jerry and Assunta "Susie" (Capozzi) Martini. Devoted husband of the late Rosann "Roro" (Celona) Martini Dear brother of Barbara Lambright and her husband Robert of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Donald's life by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Tuesday, August 13th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. A prayer service will be held at 7:30PM in Our Chapel of the Resurrection. For guest book and directions
www.vazzafunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019