Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
DONALD MICHAEL BRANAGAN Obituary
BRANAGAN, Donald Michael Of Newton and Barnstable, passed suddenly on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Blatt Branagan and devoted father of Sean Branagan. Survived by brother Paul Branagan and his wife Cathy of CT, Jim Branagan and his wife Dina of Bourne, Dianne McDermott and her husband John of Natick, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Loving son of the late Alfred and Rita (O'Brien) Branagan. Visitation in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Monday, October 28th from 10-11am, followed by Funeral Service at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. Dedicated family man. Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 9, Waban, Don helped 6 boys achieve Eagle rank. Vietnam-era Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
