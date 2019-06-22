|
|
MURRAY, Donald Michael Of Walpole, formerly of Westwood and Naples, FL, June 21, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Mary M. (McFarlin) Murray. Loving father of Donna M. and her husband Rick Murphy of Walpole, D. Michael and his wife Lisa Murray, John F. and his wife Carolyn Murray, all of Medfield. Cherished grandfather of Kathleen Sordillo, Mary Beth Amaral, Katelyn Murray, Matthew Murray, Ryan Murray, and Shannon Murray. Brother of Paul Murray of Manchester by the Sea, and the late Jack Murray.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Donald's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm and Wednesday from 10am to 10:30am in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church,
10 Diamond Street, Walpole, Wednesday at 11am. Interment in the New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019