BROWN, Donald N. Of Norwell, Massachusetts passed away peacefully in his home on March 19, 2020. His devotion to his family and love of life defined him.
Donald is survived by wife, Fearn Brown, children, Stephanie Grant (Brad), Allison Turnock, and Peter Brown (Christina); grandchildren, Alexander Turnock, Benjamin Turnock, Samuel Brown and Hollie Brown; brother, Kenneth Brown (Carol), and 6 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Ruth (Russell) Brown.
Don was born in Orange, New Jersey on June 24, 1942. He graduated from Boston University in 1965 and began his career at John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company. He later attended The Program for Management Development of the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration in 1978 and retired from being a second vice president of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1999.
He met the love of his life, Fearn, in 1963 and they married on June 12, 1965. He and his wife are members at the United Church of Christ of Norwell, Massachusetts where he served as trustee for many years. He served on the Norwell Town Study Commission. He was an avid Lionel model O-gauge train hobbyist, loved maps, enjoyed planning anything with a pen and pad of paper, loved Gordon Setters, especially his dog Cabot. But most of all he loved and cherished his family. Don was blessed with a loving family, and they will remember him for the laughter, love, and commitment he had as a husband, father, and grandfather.
The family extends their grateful appreciation to the Norwell VNA, South Shore Medical Center, Dr. Ronald Dunlap, and Dr. Wendy Johnson.
A private Family Service was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering is tentatively planned for this summer at UCC Norwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald Brown may be made to the Webb Lake Association or http://webblakeassociation.org/
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home of NORWELL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020