Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church
147 Concord Rd.
Lincoln, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church
147 Concord Rd.
Lincoln, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD HAWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD OTIS HAWES


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD OTIS HAWES Obituary
HAWES, Donald Otis Age 89, of Waterville Valley, NH formerly of Lincoln, MA. July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Blanche (Banfield) Hawes. Loving father of Donald McKay Hawes of Concord, MA and Lauren Hawes Kondon of Lincoln, MA. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Ashley, Stephen, Luke and Anna. Devoted brother of Jean Hawes Anderson. Predeceased by his sister Janet Hawes Street, and daughter-in-law Maral Hawes. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Don for Visiting Hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church, 147 Concord Rd., Lincoln. His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the church on Friday, July 26 at 11:00 am. Family burial with U.S. Army Military Honors will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran. Donations in his memory may be made to: Emerson Hospital, Dementia Friendly Program, 133 Ornac, Concord, MA 01742. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Donald Otis HAWES
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now