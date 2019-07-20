|
|
HAWES, Donald Otis Age 89, of Waterville Valley, NH formerly of Lincoln, MA. July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Blanche (Banfield) Hawes. Loving father of Donald McKay Hawes of Concord, MA and Lauren Hawes Kondon of Lincoln, MA. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Ashley, Stephen, Luke and Anna. Devoted brother of Jean Hawes Anderson. Predeceased by his sister Janet Hawes Street, and daughter-in-law Maral Hawes. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Don for Visiting Hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church, 147 Concord Rd., Lincoln. His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the church on Friday, July 26 at 11:00 am. Family burial with U.S. Army Military Honors will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran. Donations in his memory may be made to: Emerson Hospital, Dementia Friendly Program, 133 Ornac, Concord, MA 01742. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Donald Otis HAWES
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019