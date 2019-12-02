|
|
BICKFORD, Donald P. Of Braintree, formerly of Roxbury, Readville and Naples, FL, passed away at home, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends, at the age of 80. Born in Boston, March 21, 1939, son of the late Charles and Helen (O'Neil) Bickford. He was a Floor Coverer for Local Union #2168, Boston, where he was a member for over 35 years and a former President. He was an enthusiastic golfer who enjoyed playing at Ponkapoag Golf Course, Canton, where he had many dear friends, and was also a member of West Roxbury Lodge of Elks #0010. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of 38 years to his late wife Mary I. (Gouthro) Bickford, and loving father of Donald J. Bickford and his wife Eileen of Braintree and Eric M. Bickford and his fianc?e Pamela Grace of West Roxbury. Brother of Marion Lavey of Brockton, Paul Bickford and Kay Rafferty, both of Bourne, the late Millie Quigley, Charles Bickford, Helen Kinnally, Leonard Bickford, Howard Bickford, Shirley Camillo and Joseph Bickford. Cherished "Papa" of Eric, Jr., Alex, Andrew, Bridget and Donald, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE, MA 02184, until 9:15 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 10:00 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, S. Braintree Sq. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, in the Funeral Home, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message, visit
www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019