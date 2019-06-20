BOBER, Donald P. "Dutchie" Donald Paul Bober was born in Boston, MA, September 10, 1932, the youngest of five children of Rudolph and Ursula (Kidieris) Bober. He passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in West Haven, CT. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Robert R. Bober, G. Warren Bober, Ruth Joan (Bober) Marshall, and Herbert J. Bober. He served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and traveled extensively after the war. He had several interesting careers in the Boston area having been employed as a manager at the New Journal of Medicine for many years in the circulation/distribution department. He subsequently became a celebrated caterer, often hosting events on the famous Boston Tea Party Ship and was thanked by Mayor Kevin White for his assistance in orchestrating Queen Elizabeth's visit to Boston, during the 1976 bicentennial celebration. He was an avid gardener, artist, floral arranger and ardent animal lover, and community activist and served president of the St. Botolph Street citizen's committee. Donnie spent much of his later life in Portland, OR, but returned to New England to be close to family last year after suffering a catastrophic stroke. He spent his last weeks receiving compassionate and respectful care provided by the VA staff, for which his family will be ever grateful. Donnie is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, and their children who knew him lovingly as "Unki Donnie." Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service is being planned for early August on Cape Cod. Friends may visit at www.iovanne.com



