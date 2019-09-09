Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DONALD COHEN
DONALD P. COHEN

DONALD P. COHEN Obituary
COHEN, Donald P Of Sharon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, at 69 years of age. Devoted son of the late Gordon and Phyllis (Levine) Cohen. Dear brother of Robert Cohen & his wife Polly of Wellington, Florida and Richard Cohen of East Walpole. Funeral Services and burial will be private. Details to follow. Condolences may be sent to Richard Cohen, 226 Washington Street, Apt. 1L, East Walpole, MA 02032. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
