Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
DONALD P. (BUCKO) CURRAN

DONALD P. (BUCKO) CURRAN Obituary
CURRAN, Donald P. "Bucko" Of Wakefield. Nov. 24. Husband of the late Patricia (Healey) Curran. Father of Dawn Demars, Patrick F. Curran and John J. Curran "Jack", all of Wakefield, James Narkun of Milton, NH, John Narkun of Wakefield, Kelly Norwood of Methuen, and the late Holly Lyn. Brother of the late John J. Curran and Mary Glover. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Monday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1 from 12-4 p.m. For Obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
