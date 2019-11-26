|
CURRAN, Donald P. "Bucko" Of Wakefield. Nov. 24. Husband of the late Patricia (Healey) Curran. Father of Dawn Demars, Patrick F. Curran and John J. Curran "Jack", all of Wakefield, James Narkun of Milton, NH, John Narkun of Wakefield, Kelly Norwood of Methuen, and the late Holly Lyn. Brother of the late John J. Curran and Mary Glover. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Monday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1 from 12-4 p.m. For Obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019