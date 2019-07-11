BULLOCK, Donald Paige Of Plymouth, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully on July 7, surrounded by his family, after a series of lengthy illnesses. He was one of three sons born to Dr. Donald Stanton Bullock and Frances Kimball Bullock on September 11, 1935 in Falmouth, MA. Don developed his love of animals and nature early in life, and loved to help raise the family Weimeraners and retired police horses. He spent many summers sailing on the family's catboat "The Sea Robin," in and around Buzzards Bay. Spending time at his grandmother Kimball's house "Pine Haven" at Wild Harbor was also a favorite pastime, where he would later bring his own family for annual summer vacations. Don attended Governer Dummer Academy, and later was a graduate of Brown University Class of 1957. Don met the love of his life, Marianne Lynch, in 1960 and they were married the next year at St. Ignatius in Chestnut Hill. Best friends as well as partners, they spent almost 58 years together. They had two children, Donald John and Pamela Frances, and settled in Sharon for a short time. Later the family relocated to Third Cliff in Scituate, a perfect spot where he could daily experience his deep connection to the ocean. Don truly lived his hobbies and loved keeping his home, garden and small boat in tiptop condition. His children and grandchildren treasure the memories of fishing trips and cruises enjoyed on his boat "Never Again." After serving in the United States Army, Don had a successful sales career he enjoyed collecting antiques, woodworking and making toys for his six grandchildren. He enjoyed three beautiful trips to Southern Germany to visit his daughter and family in the Alps, as well as a wonderful train trip to Verona, Italy, where he befriended the local wine bar owner with his customary ability to turn a stranger into a friend. Many trips to the Caribbean to escape the grayness of New England Winters were also enjoyed with his beloved wife. Donald is survived by his beloved wife Marianne Lynch Bullock of Plymouth, son Donald John Bullock with wife Roberta; grandchildren Donald, Grace, Geoffrey and Maxwell Bullock and great-granddaughter Haley; daughter Pamela Frances Pichler with husband Walter Pichler of Bavaria; grandchildren Nina May- and Malin Paige Pichler. He is also survived by his two brothers, Christopher K. Bullock of Centerville and David B. Bullock of Falmouth as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his granddaughter Pirjo Marisa Pichler. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Perkins Braille and Talking Book Library of Watertown, MA or Beacon Hospice of Plymouth, MA. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate and professional staff at Laurelwood Assisted Living and Beacon Hospice of Plymouth. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bonaventure Parish, 801 State Rd., Manomet, on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m.



View the online memorial for Donald Paige BULLOCK Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019