Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD PAUL LEONARD Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD PAUL LEONARD Jr. Obituary
LEONARD, Donald Paul Jr. Of Quincy, formerly of Sharon, June 12, 2020, age 58. Beloved husband of Jennifer Keating-Leonard. Loving father of David Keating of Sharon and Delaney Leonard of Quincy. Devoted brother of Paula Fitzpatrick of Dedham, Patricia MacDougall of Sharon, Pamela Pierce of Attleboro, William Leonard of Attleboro, and Scott Leonard of Franklin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Donald's Life Celebration on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. His funeral service and interment will be private at the request of his family. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -