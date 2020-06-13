|
LEONARD, Donald Paul Jr. Of Quincy, formerly of Sharon, June 12, 2020, age 58. Beloved husband of Jennifer Keating-Leonard. Loving father of David Keating of Sharon and Delaney Leonard of Quincy. Devoted brother of Paula Fitzpatrick of Dedham, Patricia MacDougall of Sharon, Pamela Pierce of Attleboro, William Leonard of Attleboro, and Scott Leonard of Franklin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Donald's Life Celebration on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. His funeral service and interment will be private at the request of his family. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020