DONALD PRESCOTT

PRESCOTT, Donald "Don" Born in Lowell, MA on September 17, 1934, son of the late Frank and Amy Prescott, Don passed away peacefully in Norfolk, VA on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 85.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Agnes, both lifelong residents of Peabody, MA, before spending his last days in peace together with family in Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Wentworth University, going on to faithfully serve and retire from General Electric after 43 years. He was an avid bowler with the Metro Bowling League and beloved coach of the Wakefield Merchants baseball team. He will be fondly remembered by their daughter, Alishia Prescott, of Norfolk, VA, and has reunited with his parents, sister Joan Jarzynka, daughter Donna Woodford, and son David Prescott.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Funeral Service celebrating Don's life will be conducted at Alishia's home and via internet on his birthday, Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 5 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com