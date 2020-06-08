|
|
BIANCO, Donald R. Of Winchester, formerly of Nahant and the West End, June 6th at age 99. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Porter) Bianco. Devoted brother of the late Joseph Bianco, Camille Alfonso and Anne Passanese. He is lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Born in Monroe, Michigan, he was raised in Boston's West End, the son of the late Sebastiano and Giuseppa (Carabino) Bianco. Donald served with the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific. After the war he came home to work for many years with the Ideal Floor Co. He lived in Watertown for many years before settling with his beloved wife Mary in Nahant. Donald was a devoted husband, brother and uncle who enjoyed time with his family and friends. A private Burial Service will be conducted in Bellows Falls, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his name to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020